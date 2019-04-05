Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WILMOT - Judith (Cutler) Rayno, 81, of Wilmot, was born April 7, 1937, in Sacred Heart Hospital, Manchester, and entered into eternal life on April 1, 2019.The daughter of Frank R. Cutler and Alma Smith Cutler, Judy was educated at Wilmot Elementary School. She attended Andover High School, the University of New Hampshire and graduated from Colby Junior College in 1957. After college, Judy briefly worked at Kearsarge Telephone Co. and in December of 1957 she married U.S. Army Pvt. Gerald "Jim" Rayno. Judy then accompanied her husband to Fairbanks, Alaska, where their first daughter was born. After Jim's military career and the birth of two more daughters, the family settled in Wilmot.Judy returned to college at Plymouth State College in 1967 to pursue a degree in early childhood education. She graduated two years later, summa cum laude. Judy's first teaching position was in New Hampton. A year later she accepted the position as first grade teacher in Andover, where she spent a long, satisfying career. While teaching in Andover she earned her master's degree in early childhood education from Plymouth State University, after which, Judy taught first grade and remedial reading at Kearsarge Elementary for another 20 years.Judy most loved to travel. She traveled extensively throughout Europe, Britain and North America, and particularly enjoyed traveling through Ireland.Judy was a talented crafter who excelled at sewing, knitting and especially quilting. Her beautiful quilts were often used at exhibitions and fundraisers for many causes she held dear such as her church and the Wilmot Cemetery Committee where she served for many years.Judy is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Alan Cutler.Family members include her husband, Jim; her three daughters, Laurie Russell of Sutton, Mary Phelps of Port Charotte, Fla., and Susan Rayno of Naples, Fla.; a foster son, Huy Nguyen of Murphy, Texas; five adoring grandchildren, Tracey Phelps, Brooke Daniels, Christopher Russell, Jessica Nguyen and Kevin Nguyen.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, April 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London.A celebration Mass will be Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. from Immaculate Conception Church, Potter Place, followed by a gathering of friends and family at the Red Barn in Wilmot behind the U.S. Post Office. Burial will be later in the spring.Memorial donations may be made to Wilmot Community Association, P.O. Box 23, Wilmot, N.H. 03287; or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Mont. 59004.

235 Main Street P.O. Box 68

New London , NH 03257

Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2019

