Service Information

Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond , NH 03077
(603)-895-3628

Memorial service
11:00 AM
Deerfield Bible Church
9 Church St.
Deerfield , NH

Obituary

Judith Hall Stevens, 72, of Deerfield, N.H., passed away on June 21, 2019, at the Presidential Oaks Nursing Home in Concord, N.H.



She was born in Exeter, N.H., on September 6, 1946, daughter of Clarence A. and Florence (Burleigh) Hall.



Having grown up in Fremont, N.H., Judith was a graduate of Sanborn Seminary in Kingston, N.H. She worked as a custodian at the George B. White School in Deerfield for many years and more recently she had worked at Mr. Mike's in Deerfield.



Judith was predeceased by her loving husband, William D. Stevens in 2010 and one sister, Joyce LeClair. She is survived by three sons, Bruce Stevens and his wife Karen of Deerfield, N.H., Allen Stevens and his wife Janet of Derry, NH, William Stevens and his wife Cora of Candia, N.H.; one daughter, Lisa Conkle and her husband Carl of Nottingham, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Ordway of Kannapolis, N.C., and Delores Holland of Deerfield, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Deerfield Bible Church, 9 Church St., Deerfield, NH. Burial will be in Old Center Cemetery in Deerfield.



Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.



