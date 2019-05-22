Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA, Maine - Judith Theresa Chase, 1956-2019.



Don't grieve for me for now I'm free,



I'm following the path God laid for me



I took his hand when I heard him call,



I turned my back and left it all



I could not stay another day,



To laugh, to love, to work or play



Tasks left undone must stay that way,



I've found that peace at the close of day



If my parting has left a void,



Then fill it with remembered joy



A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,



Ah yes, these things I too will miss



Be not burdened with times of sorrow,



I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow



My life's been full, I've savored much,



Good friends, good times, my loved one's touch



If my time seemed all too brief,



Don't lengthen it now with undue grief



Lift up your heart, rejoice with me,



God wanted me now, He set me free.



- Anne Lindgren Davison



Drake, Liam, Indy, Jules, Bunnee, Skip and Buddy will miss you deeply...



Along with all the hearts you have touched...



I love you, Mom...



Sweetest Dreams...



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for June 2 at noon. Please contact a member of the family for details.



Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, Maine, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at

