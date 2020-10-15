BELMONT---- Judy Guelda (Guest) Bergeron, 70, returned to Heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long period of failing health at Lakes Region General Hospital.
She was born and raised in Brunswick, GA, on January 19, 1950, the daughter of Allen Watson Guest and Clydie Udel (Beckworth) Guest. She moved to Charleston, SC, where she met and married Gerald H. "Jerry" Bergeron, her husband of 51 years.
Judy moved with her family in 1980, to Franklin, NH, where she began her career in nursing, first as a CNA, then progressing to an LPN. She worked at many nursing homes in Franklin, including McCurley Nursing Home, Mountain Ridge Nursing Home and Mountain Crest Assisted Living Home. She left nursing for other pursuits before being forced into retirement by health issues. Judy moved with her husband to Belmont in 2010, where she resided until her passing.
Judy is survived by her husband Jerry and two sons, David A. Bergeron of Vermont, and Michael L. Bergeron of Belmont; her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Burgess of Brunswick, GA. In addition to her parents, Judy is predeceased by her siblings, Robert, Kenneth, Gerald, Douglas, Norma, Janice, Linda and Catherine.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH.
