1/1
Judy Guelda Bergeron
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELMONT---- Judy Guelda (Guest) Bergeron, 70, returned to Heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long period of failing health at Lakes Region General Hospital.

She was born and raised in Brunswick, GA, on January 19, 1950, the daughter of Allen Watson Guest and Clydie Udel (Beckworth) Guest. She moved to Charleston, SC, where she met and married Gerald H. "Jerry" Bergeron, her husband of 51 years.

Judy moved with her family in 1980, to Franklin, NH, where she began her career in nursing, first as a CNA, then progressing to an LPN. She worked at many nursing homes in Franklin, including McCurley Nursing Home, Mountain Ridge Nursing Home and Mountain Crest Assisted Living Home. She left nursing for other pursuits before being forced into retirement by health issues. Judy moved with her husband to Belmont in 2010, where she resided until her passing.

Judy is survived by her husband Jerry and two sons, David A. Bergeron of Vermont, and Michael L. Bergeron of Belmont; her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Burgess of Brunswick, GA. In addition to her parents, Judy is predeceased by her siblings, Robert, Kenneth, Gerald, Douglas, Norma, Janice, Linda and Catherine.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved