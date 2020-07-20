Judy Patricia (Hurst) Krzak, 74 of Londonderry, NH passed away July 18, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health. Judy was born in New York City, NY on October 15, 1945, a daughter of the late Johannes Wilhelm Hurst and Susanne Josephine Hahspieler. She was a graduate of Fort Lee High School, Ft Lee, NJ, Class of 1963. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Art Education from William Paterson State Teachers College in 1967. Judy married George Stanley Krzak on May 31, 1969 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Englewood, NJ. They settled in Waterford, CT where they raised their family.
Judy's career as an art teacher included over 33 years in the New London Public School System. During that time she obtained her Masters Degree of Art in Liberal Sciences from Weslyan University, Middletown, CT. During her time as a teacher, Judy developed and ran a program called "T.A.S.", the Talented Arts Students program. She believed that no talent should be overlooked and throughout her career worked to provide students with accessible enrichment of the arts. The students went on many field trips to museums in New York City, after school classes at Connecticut College and Lyme Arts Academy, among many other opportunities.
Judy also brought history into the classroom with her award winning program "Living history in the classroom." She also presented the program in various public schools and workshops including at Old Sturbridge Village, Litchfield Historical Society and the 1993 Delta Kappa Gamma Northeast Regional Convention in Chicago. Judy received the Margaret Croft Award in 1990, the Alpha Kappa State Creativity Award in 1989 and the New London Teacher of the Year Award in 1990. Judy was elected to the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for teachers and was ETA Connecticut Chapter's past president.
After retiring from teaching, Judy helped her husband George with the family business which she ran for ten years. Judy and her husband George enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite trips were to Italy, France, Germany, England and two separate trips to Africa (Egypt and a memorable hunting safari in South Africa.)
Judy is survived by her husband, George Stanley Krzak, her two daughters, Jennifer Ann Jones (Daniel) and Allison Lorraine Krzak (Aaron Crouse), and three beautiful grandchildren Kaitlyn Rose Schimp, Abrielle Elizabeth Crouse and Aaron Andrew Crouse, Jr. plus many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service and burial will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1pm in the Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
in Judy's name. The Peabody Funeral Homes of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family. To send a condolence, please visit peabodyfuneralhome.com
.