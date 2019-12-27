BERLIN - Jules L. P. Poulin, 79, of Berlin, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, in his home surrounded by family after a period of declining health.
Jules was a U.S. Army veteran, where he served in Baumholder, Germany, following which he worked in the logging industry for most of his life. He worked for Currier Trucking, 3D Logging, Serge Leveille and lastly for Leveille Trucking.
Members of the family include his wife Lydia C. Rouleau-Poulin; stepdaughter Louise Lavoie; brothers Richard Poulin (Louise) and Paul Poulin, all of Berlin, NH; sisters Paulette Pratte of Berlin, and Danielle Lafrance (Arthur) of Palmer, Alaska; aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 27, 2019