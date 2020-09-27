1/1
Julia Damalas
Julia Damalas, 91, of Manchester passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 22, 2020. She was born in Manchester on March 2, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Sturgios and Constance Tsiorbas (Spanos).

Julia grew up in Manchester and graduated from Central High school. She worked as an Accountant for Howe Riley & Howe CPA for 32 years at which time she retired. Julia was a lifelong member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was a member of both the NOA Auxiliary Club and the Anagenesis Society. Every year she also enjoyed volunteering at the annual Glendi Festival. She was a member the Red Hatters Society where she enjoyed many lunches with the ladies and learned to play WII bowling. She was an avid golfer and candlepin bowler. The most important thing she loved was spending time with family at gatherings.

Family members include her son Sturgis Damalas, daughter Donna Finn and her husband Dana Finn, granddaughters Kayla Finn and Monica Damalas, several nieces, nephews and sister-in -laws.

Julia Is predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years John N. Damalas, son William Damalas, sisters and brothers.

The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care for the excellent care they provided to Julia during the last weeks she was with us.

Visitation will be held on Monday September 28 between 10am and 11am with a service following at 11am at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 650 Hanover St, Manchester NH 03104. A burial will immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery located at 765 Brown Ave, Manchester NH 03104.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
SEP
28
Service
11:00 AM
Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
SEP
28
Burial
Pine Grove Cemetery
1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
