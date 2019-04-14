Julian A. "Skip" Pope, Jr., passed away on March 15, 2019, following a brief illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian A. Pope Jr..
He was born in Newburyport, Mass., on Aug. 22, 1943. He grew up in Derry, N.H., where he graduated from Pinkerton Academy. He worked for many years as an auto mechanic. He retired in both Laconia, N.H., and in Hudson, Fla. He then discovered a love of golf and played every chance he got.
He was a loving and giving man to his family and friends. Family members include his beloved wife of 50 years, Andrea (Dupere); their daughter, Christine and her husband, Jeff; their daughter, Charlene and her husband, George; three cherished grandchildren: grandson, Cameron and granddaughters, Chrissy and Marissa.
SERVICES: A private gathering will be held for family and friends.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2019