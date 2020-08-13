1/1
Julian James Dean Valdez
1991 - 2020
Julian James Dean Valdez was born on March 19, 1991 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH to Romulo Valdez, Jr. and Kimberly A. Dean. He was the youngest child of three. Julian attended High Mowing School, Wilton, NH and attended University of Massachusetts - Boston and Manchester Community College, Manchester, NH. He was a horticulturist and worked at various farms and nurseries in NH and MA. Julian's last place of employment and home was at the Kimstead Farm, Pepperell, MA. He was a poet, singer/guitarist, artist, reader and had a curious mind. He had a deep interest in Buddhism and the Native American Tradition. Julian was a Naturalist, loving animals and being in the wilderness. Spending time with Julian was intimate, meaningful and always interesting. He was loved by many and leaves behind a legacy of genuine relationships.

Julian is survived by his parents, his sister, Adrienne Dalisay Dean, his brother, Romulo Dominic Dean Valdez, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Ceremony remembering Julian will be at the Kimstead Farm, 169 Hollis St., Pepperell, MA on August 14, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Institute of Mental Health Research (https://www.nimh.nih.gov/about/connect-with-nimh/donate-to-mental-health-research.shtml). Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online memorial.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
02:00 PM
Kimstead Farm
