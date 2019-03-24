Julian Wayne Jones, 65, of Litchfield, NH, died Tuesday March 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Panama City, FL on December 1, 1953 to Julius and Marion (Neale) Jones. He had been a resident of Litchfield since 1999, formerly living in Malden, MA for 27 years. He was a graduate of Charlestown High School in Charlestown, MA. Julian had been employed by National Grid at the LNG plant in Tewksbury, MA. Julian was an avid collector of science fiction memorabilia, and he enjoyed researching his family's genealogy. He also had a vast collection of rare Bibles. Julian was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971, and had served his god Jehovah faithfully for 48 years.
He is survived by his wife, Diane (Carpenter) Jones of Litchfield; four sons, Kenneth W. Jones of Quincy, MA, Jeremy P. Jones, Joel A. Jones both of Litchfield, and Jeffrey A. Jones of Goffstown, NH; two daughters, Emily C. Champagne of Center Barnstead, NH, and April L. Jones of Manchester, NH; four grandchildren; one brother, Douglas R. Jones of Peabody, MA; one sister, Brenda L. Landon of York, ME; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. To send a condolence, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 24, 2019