MANCHESTER - Julien E. Pinard, 90, of Manchester, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in his residence surrounded by family.
Born on June 16, 1929, in Manchester, he was the sone of the late Fernando G. and Noelie (Clement) Pinard. He attended local schools and was a lifelong Manchester resident.
Mr. Pinard served in the U.S. Army.
He worked as a clerk at Champagne's and Ferretti's supermarkets. Most recently, he worked as a custodian for the city of Manchester and retired from Northwest Elementary School in 1992.
His hobbies and interests included playing cards and listening to music.
Family members include his wife of 54 years, Gloria J. (Thibeault) Pinard, of Manchester; his daughter, Julie A. Wood and her husband Daniel, of Derry; his grandson, David Wood; his sister, Muriel Gagne and brother-in-law, Lucien, of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four brothers and six sisters.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. from the Parish of the Transfiguration Church, 107 Alsace St., Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parish of the Transfiguration Church.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 27, 2019