Juliette L. Lessard, 91, of Hooksett, died February 23, 2019 at the Sandy River Center, Farmington, ME, surrounded by her family.



Born in Hooksett, July 5, 1927, she was the daughter Hector and Emma (Brouillard) Boisvert. She was educated in Manchester, a graduate of St. George High School, and was a Hooksett resident for most of her life. She worked as a receptionist for New England Brace Co. for 20 years before retiring in 1989.



Juliette enjoyed needlepoint, quilting, playing cards and making puzzles. Time spent time with her family and grandchildren were what brought her the most joy. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



Juliette was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, George A. Lessard, in 2010.



Family members include her daughter, Denise Hunsaker and husband, Robert of Rumford, ME; two grandchildren, Jessica Lee Hunsaker, and Adam George Hunsaker and fiance Sarah Kossak; one sister, Germaine Yergeau; one brother, Leon Boisvert; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by one sister, Lorraine Desmarais; and two brothers, Normand and Maurice Boisvert.



SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., corner of Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Juliette's name to: the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St. Manchester, NH 03104.







