Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Marie Church
378 Notre Dame Ave
Manchester , NH
Committal
Following Services
Mount Calvary Cemetery - in the mausoleum
474 Goffstown Road
Manchester , NH
Obituary

MANCHESTER - Julio R. "Jay" Sotomayor III, 27, of Manchester, died July 16, 2019, after a tragic motorcycle accident.



Born in Manchester on April 3, 1992, he was the son of Lauraine M. Graham Johnson and Julio Sotomayor Jr.



He was educated in Manchester and attended Bedford High School.



Jay was employed as a delivery driver for Prodough for three years.



He was a fun-loving, reserved, gentle and caring man. He loved to play practical jokes on his friends and family and was a true prankster. He had a love for food, riding his bike, working on his truck and spending time with his family and friends. Jay was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back and had the most beautiful soul. He loved hard, and was loved the same way in return. The only true way to describe him is just "Jay".



Family members include his mother, Lauraine M. Graham Johnson and her husband Stephen of Manchester; his father, Julio Sotomayor Jr. of Nashua; his fiancee, Brielle Lapiana of Hudson; his maternal grandmother, Lorraine H. Graham of Manchester; his paternal grandparents, Evelyn Cruz, and Julio Sotomayor; four siblings, Nikole D. Lambert and husband Michael of Hudson, Marie E. Beaudet of Manchester, Xavier R. Koeut of Manchester, and Malika S. Koeut of Manchester; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, July 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 190 Dunbarton Road.



