Service Information
Service 1:00 PM Pine Grove Cemetery Mausoleum 765 Brown Ave Manchester , NH

MANCHESTER - June C. (Lassor) Cormier, 75, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a brief illness.



Born in Rutland, Vt., on Aug. 12, 1944, she was a longtime resident of Manchester.



She graduated from Manchester High School Central.



June was employed by Ferretti's Market and Hannaford Supermarket for most of her career as well as Manchester Water Works in her younger years.



She was full of compassion and love. June saw the good in everyone she met. She always had a kind word to say about everyone. She was also very passionate in helping animals whether that would be feeding the squirrels, carrying a spider out of the house to set it free or collecting items to donate to the Manchester Animal Shelter. She had a positive effect on all lives she touched.



June was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Ann (Myrdek) Lassor.



Family members include her husband of 25 years, Robert Cormier of Manchester; her son, Kevin Martel of Chester; her daughter, Kimberly (Martel) St. Jean and husband Richard St. Jean of Manchester; two grandchildren, Brian Martel and Melissa Martel of Chester; her cousin who was like a sister, Cindy Wines of Fremont; and her stepchildren and stepgrandchildren. She will also be missed by her grand-puppy Bruschi, who was comforting to her during the final days.



SERVICES: A ceremony is planned for Friday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery Mausoleum, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102.



J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and online guestbook, please visit



