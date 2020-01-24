MANCHESTER - June (Vassar) Cardin, 88, died on Dec. 15, 2019, in Birch Hill Retirement Community in Manchester.
Born in Nashua on June 5, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn Vassar.
She was the wife of Paul Cardin and was married on June 28, 1952, in Nashua.
She attended Nashua area schools and Rivier College. She was voted "Miss Nashua" in 1947.
After school, she traveled to West Germany to be with her husband Paul during his overseas posting. Upon returning, she worked as an administrator and secretary at several local firms in Nashua and Keene as well as Cheshire Hospital from which she retired. She also earned her real estate brokers license, worked as an agent for local offices, and eventually opened her own office.
After retiring, she enjoyed boating with her husband Paul, crafting and amateur painting.
She is predeceased by her husband Paul; her brother, Russell; and her sister, Reita.
Family members include her sons, Douglas and David; and grandchildren, Emily and Marilyn.
.
SERVICES: A brief service is planned for Friday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium are in charge of arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 24, 2020