June (Brooks) Croissant, 78, died unexpectedly at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Revere, MA, to Phillips and Amy (Ward) Brooks. She graduated from Exeter High School.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard Croissant; children Michael Croissant, Timothy Croissant, Andrea and husband Michael Burke; grandchildren Benjamin Croissant and wife April, Virginia Croissant, Danielle Croissantand Sheri Croissant; great-grand daughter Jade Croissant as well as six additional great-grandchildren.
June is preceded in death by her brother James Brooks; and daughters in-law Rachel, wife of Michael and Margaret, wife of Timothy.
A remembrance service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 starting at 11:00 am at Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South Street, Bow, NH 03304.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in June's honor can be made to NH SPCA or Wanakee Spiritual Retreat and Youth Camp.
For directions, questions or to send a message to the family,please email [email protected]
