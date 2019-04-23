Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Pius X Church Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - June D. (Jackson) Burns, 98, of Manchester, died April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the home of her son in Bedford, after a period of declining health.



Born in Lynn, Mass., on April 29, 1920, she was the daughter of Frederick and Mary (Ganley) Jackson. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.



June graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class 1938.



She worked in the shoe industry at Foster Grant, Myrna Shoe, Thom McAn, and J.F. McElwain, shoe companies, until her retirement.



Devoted to her faith, she was an active, longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterward, she was a member of St. Pius X Church. She served with the ladies guild of both parishes.



June will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She adored children, fostering several Catholic Charities children. June enjoyed camping, knitting, and chocolate, and was fond of dogs. She was active with the YMCA swimming community for more than 30 years.



June was a selfless and generous woman. She never missed a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, the American Indian Children Charities, the New Hampshire Animal Rescue League and later, the March of Dimes.



She was married to George D. Burns. He died Feb. 18, 1987. She was also predeceased by a son, Ronald Burns; a grandson, Michael Charbonneau; and a sister, Geraldine (Jackson) Turcotte.



Family members include three sons, Roland Charbonneau, Robert Burns, and William Burns; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral will be held Saturday with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Manchester. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



Memorial donations may be made to the March of Dimes, New Hampshire Chapter, 20A Northwest Bvld., PMB #134, Nashua, N.H. 03063.



For more information visit:







