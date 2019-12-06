BEDFORD - June E. Ellison, of Bedford, was born in a blizzard March 19, 1923, in Moore General Hospital in Goffstown. Her father went off the road and the Hillsborough County Farm provided horse and sleigh to "deliver" her mother up the hill. June died Dec. 3, 2019, in a nor'easter!
She was the daughter of Harry and Martha (McKay) Rowell and the adored wife of Gordon D. Ellison, who died in 1995. During their 43 years together they traveled across the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii, northern Europe and Australia.
For more than 30 years June was bookkeeper and payroll officer for several Sears stores in New Hampshire.
June loved nature, had fabulous gardens and orchards and catered to birds with multiple feeders that she enjoyed at her dining room bay window. A loving, forceful woman true to God and to herself, she lived a life of responsibility and caring. Active in the Presbyterian Church of which she was a deacon, significant and effective member of the Pansy Lodge of the Rebekahs where she was Noble Grand and a loyal friend, June reflected the motto of the Rebekahs : "Be Just, Merciful, Honorable and Brave."
June lived at the Arbors Assisted Living Facility in Bedford during the last year of her life. She loved the Arbors, especially the food (her favorite comment) and was treated with extraordinary compassion and love. The staff and especially the caring CNAs took her to their huge hearts with professionalism and joy. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 74 Brook St., corner of Pine Street, Manchester.
To view an online obituary, please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2019