June Helen (McDonough) Roy, Age 85, died June 1, 2020 peacefully at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born on July 22, 1934 to the late Helen (Shea) and Joseph McDonough.
June was a lifelong resident of Manchester attending McDonald School and St. Joseph High School, later working at Manchester Hosiery before becoming a full time homemaker. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Cathedral since 1958.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased in 2017 by her husband of 59 years, Richard (Dick) Roy, sister, Marilyn Rousseau; brother John McDonough and son-in-law Norman Capen.
Family members include her daughters Cheryl Hetzel Krumenacker and her husband David Krumenacker of Manchester, NH and Karen Capen of Manchester NH; two grandchildren, Sarah Boulet and husband Michael Boulet of Arlington, MA and Justin Hetzel and husband, David Hawkins of Sherman Oaks CA; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Weston and Cecelia Boulet; sisters Carol Riley of Haverhill, MA, Sheila Boufford and husband Paul of Manchester, NH, brother Richard McDonough of Manchester, NH, and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for immediate family and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in June's name: NH Alzheimer's Association, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in June's name: NH Alzheimer's Association, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.