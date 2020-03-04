Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June M. Mullen. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June M. Mullen, 89, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully March 2, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, after a sudden illness.



Born in Waltham, MA on June 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late James and Yvonne (Jobin) McKenna. She was raised in Natick, MA.



June met her husband, Russell, after graduating from Natick High School while working at the Goldenrod Restaurant in York Beach, ME. They settled in Manchester, until they purchased their second home in her beloved York, ME. She was employed as a bank teller with Merchants Savings Bank. She loved crafting, dancing, and traveling. After retirement, she and Russell traveled cross country in a camper eventually settling in Florida. She returned to New Hampshire six years ago to be closer to family.



She was married fifty-eight years to Russell Mullen. He died May 10, 2008. She was also predeceased by a sister, Dolores Kadlick.



Family members include her three children, Cheryl Favreau and her husband, David, of Manchester, Dennis Mullen and his wife, Linda, of Manchester, and Kevin Mullen and his wife, Alice, of Hooksett; seven grandchildren, Elise Favreau, Bryan Favreau, Natalie (Mullen) Brankin, Ryan Mullen, Shawn Mullen, Kelley (Mullen) Andreae, and Casey Mullen; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Services: The funeral will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave, Manchester, NH.



Urn burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, in the spring.



At the family's request, please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the .



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.



For more information visit:







