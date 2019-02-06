GOFFSTOWN - June R. Cullen, 85, died February 4, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home following a brief illness.
She was born in London, UK on June 3, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Nelly Benson
She had been a home help specialist prior to her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis E. Cullen on December 13, 2004, and her daughter-in-law, Janice Cullen on January 4, 2010.
Family members include three sons, Patrick J. Cullen, Andrew C. Cullen, both of Goffstown, Anthony A. Cullen and his wife, Gina, of England; one daughter, Jacqueline Ashcroft of England; two granddaughters, Sarah and Jennifer Cullen of Goffstown; and one sister, Janet Walker of England.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. There will be a celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
