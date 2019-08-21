Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June W. Sanborn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June W. Sanborn, 94, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home in Machias, Maine.



The daughter of Wayne L. and Beulah (Udell) Warren, June was born in 1925 in Kalamazoo, Mich., and raised in Grand Rapids.



While serving in the WAVES during WWII she met and married Harold C. Sanborn. Their four children were born in Alton, N.H., before moving to Bolton, Conn. They returned to Alton after Harold's retirement from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft.



They enjoyed sailing, skiing and traveling in their motor home. June continued to reside in Alton following Harold's death in 1997.



Predeceased by her husband and brother, Jerry Warren, she is survived by her brother William Warren and wife Sue of Michigan; and her children, Celeste Sherman and husband Jim of Maine, Cynthia Sanborn of Conn., Sally Julian of R.I., and Harold W. Sanborn and wife Cindy of N.C.; her grandchildren, Adeline Boyett, Nathan Sherman, Erik Amundsen, Justin Amundsen, Haley Sanborn, Christy Sherman, Jane Bolin, James Julian, Meghan Berrier and Jared Sanborn; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Skylar and Bode.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be scheduled in Alton, NH, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport.





