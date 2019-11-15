Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jurgen Francis Piper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRIDGEWATER - Jurgen Francis Piper, the captain of our family ship and longtime Nashua surgeon, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 15, 1934, he was the son of Jurgen G. Piper and Loretta Doudiken.



He graduated from Bladensburg High School at age 16 and graduated George Washington University School of Medicine at age 23. After graduation, he began a cardiovascular residency at the



In 1961, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Berlin Wall Crisis. While serving three years in Germany, he completed his orthopedic residency. Jurgen continued his U.S. Army service in Vietnam where he served as both chief of professional services and as hospital commander. He left the U.S. Army after 11 years of service to our country as a lieutenant colonel with a



Dr. Piper began his practice in Nashua in 1972 and for more than 20 years performed surgeries and treated the citizens of Nashua and the surrounding area. He served as rotating chief of staff at Memorial Hospital and for 11 years served on the board of directors for Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. Throughout these years, Jurgen and Lilah raised three children and traveled the world scuba diving, skiing, sailing and birdwatching in the Islands, South America, Africa, Europe and China. Jurgen and Lilah retired to Newfound Lake in Bridgewater, but resumed his favorite hobby birdwatching both in the United States and internationally. He continued to be actively involved in supporting both local and national conservation efforts.



Dr. Piper was a remarkably intelligent man and a voracious reader whose strong desire to learn was always present in him. He will be dearly missed.



He is predeceased by his parents, Jurgen G. Piper and Loretta Doudiken Wadell; his wife, Lilah C. Piper; and his son, Kristian E. Piper.



Family members include his son, Erick J. Piper and his wife Tracey of Lakeville, Minn.; his daughter, Ingrid K. Piper-Nelson and her husband Scott Nelson of St. Louis Park, Minn.; his grandsons, Conner and Cormac Piper, both of Denver, Colo.; and his stepsister, Kay Roelke of Newburyport, Mass.



.



SERVICES: A celebratory commemoration and luncheon is planned for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in Nashua Country Club, 25 Fairway St., Nashua.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Audubon McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, N.H. 03301 or

