Sister Justine Colliton
Sister Justine (formerly Sister M. Justine Joseph) Colliton, 89, a Sister of Mercy for 68 years, died April 7, 22020, at the Edgewood Centre, after a period of failing health. A native of New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Gilligan) Colliton.\

Sister Justine held an M.A. degree in Latin from Boston College, and a B.A. degree in English from Mount Saint Mary College in Hooksett. She was a dedicated educator who taught in schools in New Hampshire and Newport News, VA. In New Hampshire she taught at St. Raphael School and St. Joseph High School in Manchester, Mount St.Mary Seminary in Nashua, Holy Trinity School in Laconia, Sacred Heart School in Hampton, and Castle College in Windham. In Newport News she taught at Peninsula Catholic High School and the Rehabilitation Institute of Virginia. From 1988-1995, Sistine Justine ministered at the Peninsula AIDS Foundation in Newport News.

From 1998- 2002, Sister Justine was a member of the leadership team for the New Hampshire Regional Community. In 2002 , she became a family Caregiver and continued her community outreach until she entered she entered the Edgewood Centre in 2017.

Family members include her sister, Sister Catherine Colliton RSM, her nieces Kathleen Weisbruch and Laura Mounce, her nephew Frank Colliton III, her cousin Chris Benson, and her Mercy Community. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Rosemary Colliton and Ellen Colliton, and her brother Frank Colliton.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street, Portsmouth, NH, with visitation in the church beginning one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy-Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.



Published in Union Leader on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Churc
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
