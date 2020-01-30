MANCHESTER - Karen A. Rinker died on Dec. 17, 2019, in Manchester.
She was born in Montpelier, Vt., on Oct. 2, 1956.
Karen graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1976.
She was the manager of Exon Convenient stores in Merrimack and Manchester for many years.
She is survived by her partner of 37 years, Lynn Cobb; her father, Earl A. Rinker III, a former Manchester Alderman and New Hampshire Executive Councilor and his partner Judith MacDonald; her mother, Barbara Able and husband Clark; her sister, Dr. Karla Armenti and husband Charles; and her brother, Earl A. Rinker IV and wife Donna. Karen also had two stepsisters, Carrie Griffiths and husband Charles, and Sarah MacDonald and husband Michael; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
SERVICES: There will be no services.
Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund in Karen's memory.
To view Karen's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 30, 2020