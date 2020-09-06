1/
Karen Elizabeth Campbell
Karen Elizabeth Campbell passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 56.

Karen was born in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Cathleen (Littlefield) Campbell and the late Clayton Campbell. After graduating from Central High School, Karen joined the U.S. Marine Corps from 1982 until 1996 before pursuing a career in San Diego, Calif. In 2016, Karen moved to Milton, Fla., to be closer to her family. Karen was always finding a way to help those in need and she enjoyed being a member of the church group at the Pace Community Church.

In addition to her father, Karen is predeceased by her oldest brother, David. She is survived by her mother, Cathleen of Milton, Fla.; her brother, John and his wife, Marivic, of Milton Fla.; her brother, James Campbell and his wife, Patricia, of Hooksett, N.H.; and her brother, Mark Campbell and wife, Emily, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at The Pace Community Church at a future date. Donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or the Pace Community Church 4310 N. Spencer Field Rd. Pace, FL 32571



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation & Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
8506232205
September 4, 2020
The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Karen Campbell for serving God and her country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor her memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of her L’Esprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.

Jack Fulmer (Adjutant Marine Corps League Naples, Florida)
Served In Military Together
