The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Karen Campbell for serving God and her country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor her memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of her L’Esprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.





Jack Fulmer (Adjutant Marine Corps League Naples, Florida)

Served In Military Together