Karen Elizabeth Campbell passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 56.
Karen was born in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Cathleen (Littlefield) Campbell and the late Clayton Campbell. After graduating from Central High School, Karen joined the U.S. Marine Corps from 1982 until 1996 before pursuing a career in San Diego, Calif. In 2016, Karen moved to Milton, Fla., to be closer to her family. Karen was always finding a way to help those in need and she enjoyed being a member of the church group at the Pace Community Church.
In addition to her father, Karen is predeceased by her oldest brother, David. She is survived by her mother, Cathleen of Milton, Fla.; her brother, John and his wife, Marivic, of Milton Fla.; her brother, James Campbell and his wife, Patricia, of Hooksett, N.H.; and her brother, Mark Campbell and wife, Emily, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at The Pace Community Church at a future date. Donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
or the Pace Community Church 4310 N. Spencer Field Rd. Pace, FL 32571