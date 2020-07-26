Karen J. Loven, 85, of Gorham, died on July 23 at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin on February 7, 1935 the daughter of Fred and Hjordes (Anderson) Goodwin and was a lifelong resident of the area. Karen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Gorham Woman's Club.
Family includes her husband Robert A. "Butch" Loven of Gorham; sons William Loven and wife Janet of West Lebanon and John Loven and wife Jeri of Gorham; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Service will be live streamed on Wednesday July 29 at 1 PM. Interment will be in the Old City Cemetery. A public walk thru visitation will be held at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday July 28 from 4 to 6 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway St., Berlin, NH, 03570. www.bryantfuneralhome.net
.