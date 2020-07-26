1/
Karen J. Loven
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen J. Loven, 85, of Gorham, died on July 23 at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin on February 7, 1935 the daughter of Fred and Hjordes (Anderson) Goodwin and was a lifelong resident of the area. Karen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Gorham Woman's Club.

Family includes her husband Robert A. "Butch" Loven of Gorham; sons William Loven and wife Janet of West Lebanon and John Loven and wife Jeri of Gorham; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Service will be live streamed on Wednesday July 29 at 1 PM. Interment will be in the Old City Cemetery. A public walk thru visitation will be held at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday July 28 from 4 to 6 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway St., Berlin, NH, 03570. www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
180 Hillside Avenue
Berlin, NH 03570
(603) 752-1344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved