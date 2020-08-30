Karen J. (Ellenberger) Small of Slaughter, La., a native of Indiana and former long-time New Hampshire resident, passed away on Aug. 11 at Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge following an extended period of failing health. She would have celebrated her 79th birthday in September.



Jose Diaz, Karen's devoted partner of almost 17 years, exemplifies what it means to stand by someone you love unconditionally -- in sickness and in health, for better, for worse. Those who also loved Karen are forever grateful that she had such a loving man by her side to the very end.



In addition to a passion for politics in her later years, Karen enjoyed her Kindle, watching old movies and television shows, putting puzzles together with Jose, and keeping up with family on social media. She loved Bandit the dog and Kitty. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed eating good food.



Karen was predeceased by her parents, Floyd Ellenberger and Thelma (Logan) Ellenberger of Indiana and her husband of 43 years, New Hampshire native Warren Lee Small. She is survived by Jose and her four children and their spouses, Debra L. Mills (and Scott) of Littleton, Colo.; Toni A. Parker (and Kyle) of Weare, N.H.; Linda P. Small of Pittsfield, N.H.; and Warren L. Small, Jr. (and Teri) of Georgia. Karen also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



Though Karen will be missed by all who loved her, there is hope through faith that they will see her again. As she herself was fond of saying in lieu of goodbye: "Later."



Private memorials will be held by immediate family members at a later date.



