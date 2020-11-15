1/1
Karen Kulick
Karen Kulick passed away peacefully on Sunday November 8, 2020 at the Merrimack Community Hospice House. She was surrounded by her loving family; Tom Kulick, husband of 49 years, daughters Jacqueline, Trisha and Kimberly, two son-in-laws and six grandchildren.

Born October 18, 1951 Karen dedicated her career to special education devoting her works to make a difference in the lives of others. Karen's family was the center of her heart as she treasured times with them creating, reading, being outdoors and enjoying the beauties of life while listening to the ocean waves with the sand between her toes.

The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Merrimack Community Hospice House in Karen's name. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
