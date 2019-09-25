CHELMSFORD, Mass. - Karen L. (Sullivan) Baroody, 59, of Chelmsford, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019, after a nine-year battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Malden, Mass., on June 27, 1960, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Audrey M. (Webb) Sullivan.
Before retiring, Karen worked for Genzyme Corp. in Cambridge as an immigration/global mobility specialist.
Family members include her husband, Christopher Baroody of Chelmsford; her sister, Kathryn Maes and her partner John Guilmet of Haverhill; her brother, Kevin Sullivan and his wife Amanda of Charlton; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 29, at noon in Rufina's restaurant, Chelmsford, 170 Concord Road. Private interment will take place on Monday, Sept. 30, in the New St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westford House, 3 Park Drive, Westford, Mass., and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 790 Turnpike St., Suite 302, North Andover, Mass.
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Manchester, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 25, 2019