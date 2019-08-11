Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen L. (Roberge) Bunker, 58, passed at Catholic Medical Center, surrounded by her loving, but sometimes crazy, family after a heroic battle against cancer.



Karen, a long term resident of Manchester, grew up and attended Manchester schools. She later went on to graduate from Manchester Community College with her nursing degree and was a geriatric nurse all of her career. She loved her clients as much as they loved her. She retired in 2018 from Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center.



Karen enjoyed spending her time with her husband, Scott, traveling in their RV, fishing, vacationing on cruise ships, or with family. She also loved spending time with their rescued animals, three dogs, Dale, Cricket, and Bruno and three cats, Bumble, Sadie, and Shadow. Karen and Scott purchased their dream home in early 2019, a cabin in NH's north woods. Unfortunately, she was only able to spend a very short time there due to her diagnosis.



Karen was an awesome mom to her only son, Jeremy Bunker, recently of Colorado. She was a loving wife to her husband and best friend of 34 years, Scott Bunker of Manchester. She also leaves her parents, May Shaw and Joseph Roberge, of North Carolina. She was a rock to her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Rick Simard, of Manchester, her brother Richard "Richie" Roberge, of North Carolina, her nieces and nephews, April Lakhbal and husband, Driss Lakhbal, of Manchester, Nicole Roberge and James, both of North Carolina, Nathaniel Roberge and Adian Roberge of North Carolina, her grand niece and nephews, Cole Joyal of Dover, Nadia and Zakariya Lakhbal of Manchester, and James "JT" Wynes III, of North Carolina and her two loving "sisters" Lauri Campbell and Kelly of Manchester and Cyndi and Jeff Campbell of Raymond.



Karen was predeceased by her niece, Bethany (Simard) Joyal (2005), stepfather, David Shaw (2006) and her brother, Edward "Eddie" Roberge (2011).



SERVICES: Karen will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Karen's name to ASPCA.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit



