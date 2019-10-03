MANCHESTER - Karen L. (Roberge) Bunker, 58, of Manchester, passed on Aug. 6, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center surrounded by her loving, but sometimes crazy, family after a heroic battle with cancer.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 3, 2019