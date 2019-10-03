Karen L. (Roberge) Bunker

Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Karen L. (Roberge) Bunker, 58, of Manchester, passed on Aug. 6, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center surrounded by her loving, but sometimes crazy, family after a heroic battle with cancer.

SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 3, 2019
