Karen Gibson Stokdyk, 68, passed peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H., after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born March 5, 1951, in Riverside, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Kathleen (Meuse) Gibson of Rochester, N.H.
Karen lived in the Burlington, Vt., area for the last 12 years, serving as Customer Contact Center Director in her most recent position at Gardener's Supply Company. Prior to that, she managed sales and customer service for the FarmTek company in South Windsor, Conn. Karen began her career at Deluxe/New England Business Services (NEBS) in Groton, Mass., starting in I.T. before moving into sales and customer service.
In addition to her family, Karen especially valued her co-workers, making many lifelong friends over the years. Karen delighted in sharing a good laugh, telling (sometimes tall) tales, dancing, gardening, Christmas and Christmas music, as well as action, scary, or mystery books and movies.
Members of her family include her husband of almost 23 years, Dale Stokdyk of Windham, N.H.; her sister, Kendra Burgess and her husband, Peter of Amesbury, Mass.; her brother, Kenneth Gibson, and his wife, Heike, of Beverly, Mass.
SERVICES: In lieu of a memorial service, there will be a small gathering of just the immediate family to remember and celebrate Karen's life.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) at pancan.org.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. To view Karen's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020