It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter, sister, and wife, Karen (Chartier) Zarakotas, 56.
Karen brought so much love and joy to our lives, and everyone she knew loved her. She always had a smile on her face, and positive thoughts to share. She had a very big heart and loved to decorate for the seasons.
Karen was the Queen of Halloween. She called it her "Christmas." We are glad she enjoyed her last Saturday in costume with the neighbors on a tractor-pulled hayride celebrating an early trick-or-treat.
Karen is survived by the love of her life, her husband Chris Zarakotas, her parents Paul and Constance Chartier, her Sister Linda (Dan) Hamill, her brothers David (Kathleen) Chartier and Jon Chartier, her nieces Nicole Thomas, Regina, Corita, Julia Chartier and nephew Ryan Chartier.
Karen loved her family, her dog Benson and cat Harvey "Kitty Blum". She was a graduate of Trinity High School, 1981 and was dedicated to her job at the Bedford Nursing Rehab Center. There will be no public services, only a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the NH Humane Society. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019