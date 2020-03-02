CANDIA - Karen M. Proulx, 65, of Candia, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester.
Raised in Lawrence, Mass., and Salem in New Hampshire, she graduated from Salem High School, Class of 1972. Karen earned an associate degree from Hesser College.
Before retiring, Karen worked for Eaton & Berube Insurance Agency in Nashua as an insurance agent.
Karen enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Her family was her passion and her grandchildren were her heart and soul.
Family members include her children, Janna Crawford and husband George of Rochester, and Adam Sicard of Candia; her longtime partner, Steven Lavoie of Candia; her siblings, Theresa Lamirande and husband David of Florida, Kenneth Proulx and wife Lise of Berlin, Patricia Berube and husband Darren of Salem, Peter Beaulieu and wife Elaine of Salem, and Paula Beaulieu of Dover; her grandchildren, Aime and Vander "Bubba" Crawford; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude (Gauthier) Proulx and Joseph Roland Proulx, and her stepmother, Florence Proulx.
SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Thursday, March 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. in Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, Mass. 01844.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 2, 2020