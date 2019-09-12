Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Union Chapel Hillsborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HILLSBOROUGH - Karen Marie (Zarella) Hembrough, 67, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, in Harris Hill Nursing Home, Concord.



Born on March 9, 1952, in Dorchester, Mass., she was the daughter of John and Phyllis Zarella. Early in life she and her parents moved to Medford where she would reside throughout her childhood attending grade school, high school and college at Rittners School of Floral Design. She earned an associate degree in floral design and went on to be a talented and successful florist for more than 40 years.



Karen enjoyed spending time with friends and family going on camping trips, cited by her family as a survivalist who could triumph even in the most tenacious outdoor extremes. While she had many talents, enjoyed many activities, and displayed insurmountable levels of dedication to what she loved, working with flowers to create incomparable arrangements was her passion. After many years in the flower business she was introduced to the competitive side of floral arranging and took pride in her multitude of victories in the Teleflora design competitions. Toward the end of her life, she became a member and teacher at the Union Chapel in Hillsborough, donating her time to passing her passion for flowers on to generations to come for more than five years.



Family members include her sister, Judy (Zarella) Wright; her daughter, Kimberly Hembrough; her son, Kevin Hembrough; her grandchildren, Devin and Kylee who have always known her as Nana; many loved ones; and her beloved cat, Mr. Magoo.







SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. in the Union Chapel in Hillsborough.



Flowers and donations will be accepted. Memorial donations may be made to the .



Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.







