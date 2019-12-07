Karen M. (Morrison) Poulack, 57, of Merrimack, NH died Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Plainville, MA on May 23, 1962 a daughter of the late Lawrence H. Morrison who died in 2017 and Barbara A. (Dulong) Morrison who died in 2013.
Karen had been a Merrimack Resident most of her life. She loved her kitties more than anything, and lived by the moto: peace, love and happiness.
In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased by a brother Richard Morrison in 1977, and a niece Heather Schezer in 2012 and nephew John Schezer.
Members of her family include her two sons, Richard F. Poulack of Bedford, NH and Nicholas J. Poulack of Amherst, NH; a daughter Kristyn M. Courchesne of Exeter, NH; six grandchildren, Kaylee Kirouack, Lucas, Mila and Natalie Poulack, and Kelcey and Sophia Courchesne; and siblings Barbara Warren, Tom Morrison, and Lawrence Morrison as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 from 6-8. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Following cremation, private interment will be in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton, MA. For those who wish memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 7, 2019