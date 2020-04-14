Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Karin L. Nelson, much-loved sister, daughter, aunt and friend, passed away at her home suddenly April 11, 2020. She was born in Concord, NH October 4, 1961 and lived in New Hampshire most of her life. She grew up in Newbury, attending Kearsarge Regional High School, and went on to Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute. She was a chef, kitchen manager, and site manager for Nature's Classroom/Incarnation Center in Ivoryton, CT for 18 years before returning to live in New London, where she was employed by the Lake Sunapee Regional Visiting Nurse Association the past 15 years as their senior scheduling coordinator. She was the inaugural recipient of the LSRVNA's Imagine the Possibilities Award in 2007 for her excellent service.



Karin loved to travel, especially to Europe, favoring the White Cliffs of Dover, and to the 'Mouse House' (Disney World) in Florida. She was Tom Brady's and the Patriots biggest fan, and loved her Patriots family, with whom she shared theme game-watching parties. Dressed in Patriots clothing, they donned their helmets when the going got tough, and threw socks at the TV when there was a bad call.



She was a confidante and second mom to her nephews Justin, Brett, Larry, Hunter, and her favorite niece, Jacqui, and godmother to many of her friend's children. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and was generous with hugs and support to all who needed it - Karin would do anything for anyone, anytime. Her sense of humor and easy laugh drew people to her, and made her an easy target for her siblings to tease. She was a brilliant chef and host, talented craftsperson, competitive board game player, and movie buff. She loved her Camp Coniston family, where she had been a camp counselor and waterfront staff. She also loved her church family, serving on the Altar Guild and as confirmation sponsor at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where she was a member and woman of deep faith.



Karin was pre-deceased by her father, Rufus L. Nelson, Jr.; grandparents Rufus L. and Margaret H. Nelson, Sr., and Cecil and Dorcas Knight. She leaves behind her mother, Cynthia J. Nelson, and siblings Laura Sykes and husband Jon, Colin Nelson and wife Melissa, and Elizabeth LaBelle and husband Steve; along with nephews Justin Wright, Brett Alexander, Larry Nelson, Hunter LaBelle, and niece Jacqui Nelson. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, and several cousins. The friends she leaves behind are too numerous to name, and will miss her forever.



Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karin's memory may be made to YMCA Camp Coniston or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, in order to make a difference in children's lives, which was one of her greatest joys.

Karin L. Nelson, much-loved sister, daughter, aunt and friend, passed away at her home suddenly April 11, 2020. She was born in Concord, NH October 4, 1961 and lived in New Hampshire most of her life. She grew up in Newbury, attending Kearsarge Regional High School, and went on to Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute. She was a chef, kitchen manager, and site manager for Nature's Classroom/Incarnation Center in Ivoryton, CT for 18 years before returning to live in New London, where she was employed by the Lake Sunapee Regional Visiting Nurse Association the past 15 years as their senior scheduling coordinator. She was the inaugural recipient of the LSRVNA's Imagine the Possibilities Award in 2007 for her excellent service.Karin loved to travel, especially to Europe, favoring the White Cliffs of Dover, and to the 'Mouse House' (Disney World) in Florida. She was Tom Brady's and the Patriots biggest fan, and loved her Patriots family, with whom she shared theme game-watching parties. Dressed in Patriots clothing, they donned their helmets when the going got tough, and threw socks at the TV when there was a bad call.She was a confidante and second mom to her nephews Justin, Brett, Larry, Hunter, and her favorite niece, Jacqui, and godmother to many of her friend's children. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and was generous with hugs and support to all who needed it - Karin would do anything for anyone, anytime. Her sense of humor and easy laugh drew people to her, and made her an easy target for her siblings to tease. She was a brilliant chef and host, talented craftsperson, competitive board game player, and movie buff. She loved her Camp Coniston family, where she had been a camp counselor and waterfront staff. She also loved her church family, serving on the Altar Guild and as confirmation sponsor at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where she was a member and woman of deep faith.Karin was pre-deceased by her father, Rufus L. Nelson, Jr.; grandparents Rufus L. and Margaret H. Nelson, Sr., and Cecil and Dorcas Knight. She leaves behind her mother, Cynthia J. Nelson, and siblings Laura Sykes and husband Jon, Colin Nelson and wife Melissa, and Elizabeth LaBelle and husband Steve; along with nephews Justin Wright, Brett Alexander, Larry Nelson, Hunter LaBelle, and niece Jacqui Nelson. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, and several cousins. The friends she leaves behind are too numerous to name, and will miss her forever.Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karin's memory may be made to YMCA Camp Coniston or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, in order to make a difference in children's lives, which was one of her greatest joys. Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close