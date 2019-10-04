MANCHESTER - Karl A. Schneider, 38, of Manchester, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019, in Grand River Medical Center, Rifle, Colo., after an unexpected illness.
Born in Webster, Texas, on Aug. 15, 1981, he was the son of Henry E. and Sylvia A. (Beaver) Schneider III. He lived his life in Houston, Texas; New York, N.Y.; and Manchester.
In 2004, he earned a bachelor of science degree from Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
Karl worked for 15 years in oil and gas drilling operations on land and deep water. As such, he was the owner of Schneider Oil and Gas Consultants, LLC.
He was certified as a Master Scuba Diver through the National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI). In addition, Karl enjoyed surfing, snowboarding and woodworking. He was also an avid fan of the Houston Astros.
Family members include his wife of 11 years, Laura (Braciale) Schneider; three children, Ezra Greene Schneider, Zoey Lam Schneider and Jesse Wing Schneider; his parents; his grandmother, Dorothy R. Schneider; three siblings, Henry E. Schneider IV and his wife, Nicole, Martin J. Schneider and his wife, Elizabeth, and Walter A. Schneider and his wife, Grace; aunts, uncles, cousins and 16 nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A funeral ceremony is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. in Brookside Congregational Church, 2013 Elm St., Manchester. Private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2019