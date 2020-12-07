Karl A. Tiedemann, 83, died December 1, 2020, at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton following a lengthy illness compounded by COVID-19.
He was born in Hoboken, NJ., on February 1, 1937, the son of George and Dora (White) Tiedemann.
Prior to his retirement he was an electronics technician, instructor, library security and crossing guard.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force on active duty and the U.S. Navy in the reserves for a total of 24 years of honorable service.
He held membership in the Air Force Association, the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, American Numismatic Society, and Legion of a Thousand Men of the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery.
He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and was overjoyed with Bill Buckner's magnificent play in the sixth game of the World Series in 1986.
He enjoyed running foot races - from 5k to ultras, being a good father to his many fur babies over the years - both cats and dogs - who were mostly strays, and gardening. His favorite marathons were New York, Marine Corp, and Big Sur. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, as well as his nieces, nephews, and their children.
His family includes, his wife of 44 years, Catherine Fischer Tiedemann of Manchester, sons, Michael Tiedemann and his partner, Doreen Nett, of Manchester, Karl A. Tiedemann, Jr., and his wife, Jessica, of Keene NH, daughter, Maryellen Kenton and her partner, Peter Mairs, of Wilmington NC, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sister, Delma Christman and her husband, William, of Bullard TX, his brothers-in-law David Fischer and his wife, Deborah, of Candia NH, John Fischer and his wife, Lisa, of Wells ME. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by: his son Karl, an infant; his adult son Robert, killed by a drunk driver in 2013; his older half-brother George Tiedemann; his first wife and mother of his children, Eileen Goldick; his parents.
Services will be held at a later date after the pandemic and at the convenience of the family.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com
