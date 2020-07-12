Karl Graham Reichenbach, 52, of Bedford, NH, left this life unexpectedly Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020. Born on September 26, 1967 in Westerly, RI, he was the son of Graham and Jeanne Reichenbach of Bonita Springs, FL.
Karl grew up in Saratoga Springs, NY and Old Saybrook, CT. In 1985, he graduated from Old Saybrook High School and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After basic training, Karl was stationed in El Toro, CA and served the next 19 years as Loadmaster and Airborne Radio Operator on the C-130 aircraft. After his discharge from the Marines to pursue other interests, Karl got the loadmaster itch again and in 2014 joined the U.S. Air Force reserves in Westover, MA, where he proudly served these last 6 years.
During Karl's 25 years of service, he was awarded numerous meritorious medals for his outstanding leadership, courage and dedicated service. His finest military moment was when he was awarded the Navy Marine Corps Medal, the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism, for saving a fellow Marine's life during a parachute training exercise over the Gulf of Mexico during the 1st Gulf War.
In addition to his military service, Karl led a very diverse and interesting life. He was a finishing carpenter and remodeler, a personal bodyguard to Michael Flatley during his 1997 Lord of the Dance U.S. tour, but first and foremost, Karl was a dedicated and devoted father to his son, Brayden.
Karl is survived by his son, Air Force 2nd Lt. Brayden, 23; his parents, Graham and Jeanne of Bonita Springs, FL; his sister, Karen McDonald and husband Jim of Bedford, NH; his brother, Eric and life partner, Jody Lynn Cunningham of Cottage Grove, OR; his mother-in-law, Leslie Horner of Lake Forest, CA; niece and nephew Devlyn and Alex McDonald; and devoted friend, Zoe Anderson of Shaftsbury, VT. Karl was predeceased by Brayden's mother, Jennifer Horner, and maternal grandfather, Barry Horner of Lake Forest, CA. He will be fondly remembered by his many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, co-workers, and fellow military comrades.
Karl was a very special person with many talents and the heart of a Gentle Giant. His benefits to the world and everyone he touched have been sorely diminished because he departed this world long before his time. However, the world and those he touched have been well served because of his presence here.
ARRANGEMENTS: A Celebration of Life to honor Karl will be held on Saturday, August 22 from 2:00 to 4:00P.M. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. A service will follow at 4:00P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages family and friends to donate to Folds of Honor, 8551 N 125th E Ave., Suite 100, Owasso, OK 74055, or at https://www.foldsofhonor.org/donate/
