LONDONDERRY - Karl "Buzz" Shepard, 77, of Londonderry, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Exeter on Jan. 17, 1942, he was the son of Karl and Dorothy (Dow) Shepard.
Raised in Raymond, he made many childhood memories there. Buzz loved the outdoors, especially during the fall - his favorite time of year. He would spend his free time in nature, either fishing or going cross country to visit the national parks.
Family members include his beloved wife of 48 years, Suzanne (Hickey) Shepard of Londonderry; his daughter, Lisa Mitchell and husband Kenneth of Deerfield; his son, Brian Shepard and wife Caitlin of Sandown; five grandchildren, Meredith, Jocelyn, Mya, Scarlett and Ariana Mitchell; his sister, Susan Shepard of Factoryville, Pa.; and nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Smokey.
Buzz is predeceased by his brother, Gary Bernier.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 26, 2019