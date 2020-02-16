Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katharine "Katie" (Cloyd) Haselton, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2020 at the age of 62. Katie was the much loved wife of Gene Haselton.



Katie was born on May 1, 1957 in Pittsfield, MA to Albert and Theresa Cloyd of Beverly, MA. She grew up in Salem, MA and graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, MA. Katie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition from Framingham State College and was a Registered Dietitian.



Katie brought joy to everyone around her. Whether she was throwing a Hawaiian-themed girls weekend away at the beach house, calling her son every morning to wish him a good day, driving hours with her best friend and husband Gene to buy the latest treasure off Craigslist, or designing fun bulletin boards to make patients smile when they visited the office, she always managed to make friends, family, coworkers, and even strangers happy. At Easterseals of NH where she worked as a registered dietitian, she held weekly cooking groups for the kids at the Zachary Road facility, including several residents with special needs, and gave them hands-on cooking experience making foods she knew they'd love. Her favorite part was watching their excitement to try out her new kitchen gadgets. When working at Child Health Services in Manchester, Katie showed every patient compassion and treated them with respect, regardless of who they were or where they came from. She volunteered to serve coffee and donuts every month at St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown and made sure every person in line left with a drink, a donut, and a smile. Katie's handmade crafts and gift bags, which she designed herself to look like they came from a rustic upscale boutique, were always the most wanted items at Yankee Swaps. Her cat and dogs brought her endless happiness. She always gave more of herself than she expected to receive in return, even when others did not understand such selflessness. Everything Katie did throughout her lifetime she did with kindness, compassion, and love.



Katie is survived by her loving husband Gene whom she wed in June 1984, their son Michael of South Berwick ME, her father Albert Cloyd of Beverly MA, brother John Cloyd (Lisa) of Newfields NH, brother David Cloyd (Mary) of Magnolia MA, sister Paula Cloyd LeClair (Dennis) of Beverly MA, brother Michael Cloyd (Carlie) of Camden ME, sister-in-law Marlene Haselton Tartaglia of Port Charlotte FL, and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Katie was predeceased by her mother Theresa (Szczechowicz) Cloyd, mother-in-law Jeannette Haselton, father-in-law Louis Haselton, and infant daughter Emily Kate.



SERVICES: Calling hours for Katie will be held on Monday, February 17, from 4 - 7 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester, NH. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 11 am, in the funeral home chapel.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter or Easterseals NH.



