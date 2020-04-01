Katherine B. Martel, 55, of Manchester, NH died March 28, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 20, 1964, she was the daughter of Leandre and Barbara (Ferguson) Lariviere. She resided in the Queen City all her life.
Katherine graduated from Manchester Memorial High School Class of 1982.
She was a medical billing specialist at Elliot Hospital Pediatric Health Associates for thirteen years.
Katherine's family was the focus of her life. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and arts and crafts projects. She will be sincerely missed by all who had the honor to know this remarkable woman.
Family members include a daughter, Christina Martel, of Louisville, KY; three sisters, Linda Peddle, Lauralane Gagne, and Darlene Coughlin; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 1, 2020