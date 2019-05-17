Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Raphael Church 103 Walker St Manchester , NH View Map Committal 12:30 PM NH State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMACK - Katherine G. (O'Brien) Lamontagne, 68, of Merrimack, departed on her last road trip and adventure of a lifetime on May 14, 2019, after a courageous 14-year battle with kidney cancer.



Born on July 25, 1950, in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late David I. O'Brien Sr. and Marguerite (Kopernik) O'Brien.



She was educated in the Suffield, Conn., school system. In addition, she attended St. Anselm College in Manchester; graduated from Notre Dame College for Women in Manchester with a bachelor of science degree in sociology; and earned a master's degree in education from the University of North Dakota.



Katherine married Robert H. Lamontagne on Oct. 28, 1972. He was the love of her life and they celebrated more than 46 years of marriage together. She was proud to spend more than 26 years of their marriage as a U.S. Air Force wife.



She volunteered for the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts, various school historical programs, Beacon Hospice in Nashua, and was a member of many organizations throughout the years.



Katherine was a true friend, great listener, and keeper of confidence with a ready smile and a cheery hello to greet you. Her laugh was heartfelt and genuine. She touched many lives and had a gift of reaching the most unreachable of children, bringing them out of themselves. Her jobs centered around her love of children, from teaching preschool to directing a child development center. She loved life, traveling, and most of all her husband, children and grandchildren. To her it was a lost day when one could not laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who know and love her.



Family members include her husband Robert H. Lamontagne; her mother Marguerite O'Brien; two daughters Michelle Gargano and husband Jason, and Melissa Kelly and husband Ben; grandchildren, Zachary Arrich, Hunter Gargano, Hailey Gargano, Samantha Kelly, Hiker Gargano and Liam Kelly; her brothers, David O'Brien Jr. and wife Jeanne, and Thomas O'Brien Sr.; her sisters, Suzann Anderson and partner Anthony Malone, and Theresa Stoughton and husband Robert; brothers/sisters in-law Maria O'Brien, Ronald Lamontagne and wife Lydia, Richard Lamontagne and wife Monette, Charles "Danny" Lawrence; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and godchildren.



She was predeceased by her father David O'Brien Sr.; grandson, Holden Gargano; brother, John O'Brien; mother-in-law Yvette Lamontagne; sisters-in-law Susan Lawrence and Donna O'Brien; nieces, Christina O'Brien, Danielle Lawrence and Samantha O'Brien; and nephew, Patrick Lawrence.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. from St. Raphael Church, 103 Walker St., Manchester. Committal prayers to follow at 12:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, c/o Dr. Toni Choueiri Research Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, Mass. 02215. It is Katherine's wish that the money be used in kidney cancer research.



To read Katherine's full obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit





