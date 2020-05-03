Katherine "Midge" Melvin
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Melvin, 81, of Exeter NH, passed away peacefully Sunday April 19th, 2020. She was born in Keene, New Hampshire on February 13, 1939 to John and Pauline (Theos) Gianitsis.



For 19 years Katherine enjoyed working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Officer's Club in Kittery, ME. Later she loved waiting tables at Alexander's Restaurant and Telly's Restaurant & Pizzeria.



Many knew her by "Midge", a nickname she loved so much it was reflected on her license plate which read "thmidge". Katherine enjoyed cooking "Greek style" dishes, going to the beach and watching baseball/football. As a longtime resident of Exeter, she loved keeping up with the Blue Hawk Football. She had passion for collecting salt and pepper shakers-too many to count. She especially had a knack for keeping track of her family on Facebook. During her working years, she loved serving repeat customers and seeing them every week. Every year at Greek Easter-she made it a tradition to explain how to cook the lamb correctly and took pride in baking the "best" spanakopita. Lastly, not to forget her love for candy, never a shortage in her house.

For the past year while living at the Bedford Nursing & Rehab Center, she loved having family and her friends, especially: Brenda Beland, Susan Moore, Kelly, Richard & Donna Melim) visit.



Katherine is survived by her children Robbie Cowette (Manchester, NH), Linda Melim & Don Russo (Staten Island, NY), Dennis & his wife Lisa (Mont Vernon, NH), David & his wife Kristen (Wilmington, MA).

She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Andrea Johnson, Lyndy Harrington, Chelsea Perry, Britni Bishop, Rilee Tomson, Megan Robie, Abigail Melvin, Alexis Melvin, Brady Melvin, Liam Melvin and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her brothers and sisters: Anthony & Linda Gianitsis (Manchester, NH), James & Collete Gianitsis (Fort Myers, FL), Debbie Sverkos (Manchester, NH), Maryann & Nickolaos Barous (Concord, NH), John & Sherry Gianitsis (North Port; FL), Andy Gianitsis (El Cajon, CA) and Sophie Roussos (Port Richey, FL)



Countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins all of whom she was very proud of.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Sands and brother Nicholas Gianitsis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.

Funeral arrangements will be held by McHugh Funeral Home at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
David and Dennis so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May you find comfort from those who surround you during this difficult time. May your fond memories bring smiles to your faces.
Roy Morrisette
Linda and family, so sorry for your loss. I would see your mom at Market Basket quite often and we would always stop and talk. She was a lovely person and was so proud of all of you.
Laurie Broadbent Walmsley
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved