Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meeting House Road Bedford , NH

MANCHESTER - Katherine (Natchez) 'Kay' Linehan, 97, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, in The Courville At Manchester.



Born to John and Eva Naczas on March 9, 1922, she was the youngest of six children.



Kay was raised in Manchester. In addition, she attended Wilson School and graduated from Manchester High School Central.



She was predeceased on Jan. 11, 1996, by her husband of 52 years John Terrance Linehan.



She worked in retail, first at Bon Ton on Elm Street in Manchester, and then at Jordan Marsh/Macy's in Bedford, where she was the "ultimate gift wrapper" until well into her 80s.



Attending 4:30 p.m. mass every Saturday evening she insisted on dinner afterward and always at the Puritan Backroom where she loved socializing with her many friends.



Kay's passion was golf; she was a 60 plus year member of the NHWGA right up until her death.



Also, a longtime member of the Intervale Country Club where she was five-time ICC Women's Club Champion and also won the ICC Mother-Son Tournament with her son Scott many times. As Scott would say, "he didn't dare lose."



Kay continued to play golf into her 90s under the supervision of longtime ICC pro Matt Thibeault, who always encouraged her to "follow through."



Family members include her daughter Patricia K. "Trish" Linehan and son Scott T. Linehan, both of Manchester; three grandchildren who lovingly called her Nana K., Matthew B. Dastin and his wife Suzanne of Denver, Colo., Robert J. "Robby" Dastin and his partner Javiera Silva-Emhart and her daughter Olivia of Pucon, Chile, and Brooke C. Linehan and her partner Joshua Rousseau of Manchester; Nana Nana (her moniker) was also blessed with three beautiful great-grandchildren, Stella Suzanne Dastin and Sutton Matthew Dastin of Denver, Colo., and John Scott Linehan of Manchester.



Trish and Scott would also like to include their former spouses Robert E. Dastin (Bob always quipped that she was his favorite mother-in-law) and Gail C. Linehan. They enjoyed her spirit and were always there for her to the very end.



As Scott and I are thinking and saying to each other with a twinkle in our eyes..."Pup here she comes....Good Luck...and we wish you two the best of times and have fun the second time around."



.



SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meeting House Road, Bedford followed by a committal service in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104; or the .



J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and online guestbook, please visit



