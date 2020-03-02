MANCHESTER - Katherine (Saitas) Pappas passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020, in her home.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 10, 1925, she was the daughter of Cosmos and Katherine Saitas.
She was educated in the Manchester school system.
She worked many years at Rockingham Park in Salem and was loved by all that knew her. Her neverending energy and spitfire personality brought a smile to all that encountered her. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by all that met her and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Family members include her husband of 74 years, Harry Pappas of Manchester; her son; Lenny Pappas of Manchester; her daughters, JoAnne Wiren of Concord, and Anna Pappas of Manchester; her sisters, Asimo Manales and Christy Hoover; her brother, Mike Saitas; her grandson, Lenny; her granddaughters, Angela, Jennie Mellissa, Katie and Kelly; and her great-grandsons, Charlie, Nicholas, Nathan, Mason and Miles. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Xenophon, Harold, Stanley and Steve; and her sisters, Ida and Penny.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday, March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Island Pond Road. A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. in the church. Burial and committal prayers will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to the funeral home in order to defray funeral expenses: J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03101. Alternate donations may be made to the Merrimack Commodores 10-U baseball program.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please visit bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 2, 2020