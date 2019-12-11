Kathleen A. "Kay" Babcock (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen A. "Kay" Babcock.
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Committal
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
110 Daniel Webster Highway
Boscawen, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Kathleen A. "Kay" Babcock, 87, of Manchester, died on Dec. 9, 2019, in Evergreen Place after a lengthy illness.

Born in Jamaica Plain, Mass., on Feb. 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Dorrice N. (Campbell) Bean.

Raised in Somerville, Mass., and Winterport, Maine, she graduated from Winterport High School in 1949. Kay raised her family in Melrose, Mass., before moving to New Hampshire in 1976.

Kay was past Worthy Matron of Crescent Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star in Northwood, and a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Kay was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, John C. Babcock in 2011.

Family members include her daughter, Doreen A. Duhaime and her husband Robert of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren, Christopher Duhaime and wife Kristen, Lauren Duhaime and fiance Nicholas Bush, and Meredith Duhaime; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Troy, Christian, and O'Ryann; and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by three siblings, Ruth Schwartz, Charles Bean, and Nason Bean.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

A funeral service is planned for Friday, Dec. 13, at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Committal prayers to follow at 11 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon