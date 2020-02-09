Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Brule Parker. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Brule Parker died Jan. 28 on a beautiful, sunny day following a steady and lengthy decline in health.



Born Pauline Vivian Caron on Dec. 4, 1949, the only child of Pauline Brule and Roger Caron, Kate was raised by her loving grandparents, Aime and Eva (Helie) Brule. She was a graduate of Ste. Marie Catholic High School and enjoyed a brief career with New Hampshire Insurance.



Kate and her first husband, Don Desmarais (predec. 2012) had their first child in 1977 and they quickly grew into a family of five over the next few years. Kate reveled in her new role as homemaker. Through her intense frugality she was able to ensure her children never went without, enjoying pizza Thursdays and family vacations even in the leanest of times.



Eventually Kate rejoined the workforce, spending several years as a bookkeeper at Cook Dental Studio and then a CNA at Hanover Hill and Maple Leaf Health Care Centers.



As her children grew and her life took an unexpected path, Kate found love again with Chester E. Parker, who affectionately referred to her as "my Katie." The two were married in the summer of 1998 and together they enjoyed extensive travel and time spent with friends and family.



Kate lived her life simply, faithfully, and unapologetically true to herself. While she will never be remembered for possessing stellar dance moves or telling great jokes and stories, those who knew her will forever miss her constant presence, her ready laugh, and her homemade meat sauce.



Kate's family includes her children, Leah McKenna and husband, Michael of Concord, Amanda Desmarais and wife, Jennifer of Penacook, Samuel Desmarais and wife, Kristi of Pittsfield, and Jason Parker and wife, Ranita of Haleiwa, Hawaii; her cherished sister-in-law, Patricia Parker of Melbourne, Fla.; her bonus siblings, Cathy Caron-Landy, Christine O'Neil, Roger "Skip" Caron (predec.), Richard Caron, and their families; as well as six grandchildren Kylie, KC, Willow, Caleb, Keone and Josh; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was predeceased by her husband, Chet on July 9, 2019.



SERVICES: There will be no services. In keeping with their wishes, Kate and Chet will be joined together again and scattered at sea to continue traveling the world on ocean currents.



